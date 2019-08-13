Voronezh policeman took two bronzes at the XVIII World Police and Fire Games in China

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

On the fourth competition day of the XVIII World Police and Fire Games in Chengdu, China, Senior State Inspector of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region, Captain of Police Vadim Fetisov won two bronze medals. First, he showed the third result in the 100 meters freestyle, losing to athletes from Spain and China, who won first and second places, respectively. After that, Vadim Fetisov took third place in the combined relay race as part of the Russian team. The first and second place went to teams from China and Hong Kong.

Vadim Fetisov won three bronzes and one gold of competitions.

MIL OSI