In Moscow Region, police detained suspect in fraud against 83-year-old pensioner

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Domodedovo detained a citizen of one of the Caucasus states on suspicion of fraud.

It was established that the stationary telephone number of an 83-year-old local resident was called by a man who introduced himself as a law enforcement officer. He said that the pensioner’s son had been allegedly detained on suspicion of committing a crime. For exemption from criminal liability, the offender demanded 260 thousand rubles, which had to be placed in the mailbox. The pensioner agreed, but decided to check the information about the detention of her relative and gave him a call. Having learned that there was nothing wrong with her son, the elderly woman immediately reported the incident to the police, and instead of money placed in the mailbox a package of medicines wrapped in a newspaper.

Police officers detained the suspect at the moment when he was trying to collect the package from the mail box.

A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 30 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, investigative measures and search actions are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

