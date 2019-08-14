In Togliatti, State Traffic Safety Inspectorate detained suspect in attempted sale of large batch of drugs

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“A resident of the city of Ivanovo, suspected of selling a large batch of narcotic drugs, was detained by officers of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia GA for the Samara Region.

Police stopped a car on the Kuibyshev Street in Togliatti for violating the Traffic Rules. The driver said that he was traveling from St. Petersburg to Chelyabinsk with fellow travelers, whom he had found using an on-line service. One of the passengers raised suspicion of traffic police officers. It was decided to search him in the presence of witnesses. In the bag, backpack and package belonging to the man, three bundles with a powdery substance of light color and two with a substance of vegetable origin were found and seized. According to the conclusion of the forensic experts, the seized substances, weighing more than a kilogram, were heroin and hashish.

The Investigative Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti initiated a criminal case against the detainee on the grounds of the crime provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

MIL OSI