Insurance, Leasing, Other Financial Organizations and the Financial Sector Surveys as of July 1, 2019

Indicators

01/07/2018

01/10/2018

01/01/2019

01/04/2019

01/07/2019

Net foreign assets

5.0

6.7

4.6

-0.4

-1.3

Claims on nonresidents

25.7

26.0

22.5

29.3

24.4

Foreign currency

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Deposits

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Securities other than shares

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Loans

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other

25.6

25.9

22.5

29.3

24.4

Liabilities to nonresidents

20.7

19.2

17.9

29.7

25.7

Deposits

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Loans

3.2

3.4

3.4

3.3

3.2

Other

17.5

15.8

14.5

26.4

22.5

Net claims on general government

1,124.6

1,161.7

1,186.5

1,124.6

1,265.4

Claims on general government

1,153.0

1,201.0

1,211.6

1,145.2

1,288.8

Securities other than shares

1,153.0

1,201.0

1,211.6

1,145.2

1,288.8

Other loans

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Liabilities to general government

28.4

39.3

25.0

20.6

23.5

Deposits

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other deposits

28.4

39.3

25.0

20.6

23.5

Claims on depository corporations

1,105.8

1,170.1

1,167.5

1,246.3

1,128.8

Сurrency

0.4

0.4

0.2

0.3

0.4

Deposits

869.7

936.2

929.7

983.8

905.4

Other claims

235.7

233.5

237.7

262.2

223.1

Claims on other sectors

126.9

129.4

129.2

134.2

148.4

Claims on public nonfinancial corporations

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Claims on other nonfinancial corporations

126.9

129.4

129.2

134.2

148.4

Claims on other resident sectors

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Loans

7.2

6.1

3.8

3.6

3.3

Insurance technical reserves

1,540.1

1,649.2

1,745.8

1,804.3

1,823.5

Net equity of households in life insurance reserves

486.1

525.9

555.7

583.7

601.8

Prepaid premiums/reserves against outstanding claims

1,053.9

1,123.3

1,190.2

1,220.6

1,221.7

Shares and other equity

1,579.6

1,621.2

1,641.8

1,632.4

1,641.7

Other items (net)

-764.6

-808.7

-903.6

-935.6

-927.2

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

