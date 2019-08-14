New statistical data is published «Gross External Debt Position of the Russian Federation: Short-Term Remaining Maturity» (14.08.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

New statistical data is published «Gross External Debt Position of the Russian Federation: Short-Term Remaining Maturity»

In order to expand user information support, as well as in the framework of the Bank of Russia implementation of the second stage of the G-20 initiative to fill in the gaps in statistics, the Bank of Russia starts disseminating statistical data on short-term remaining maturity of gross external debt position of the Russian Federation.

The new publication has been developed on the basis of External Debt Statistics: A Guide for Compilers and Users, as well as Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM6) by the International Monetary Fund.

The material contains the information on external debt obligations of the Russian Federation due for payment within one year or less. All short-term external obligations of the Russian Federation are detailed by institutional sectors, terms of financial instruments (short-term and long-term debt obligations due for payment within one year or less) and their types.

New publication will allow market participants to assess the actual level of short-term debt burden on the Russian economy, as well as to compare the amount of payments in the short term with the total amount of the external debt of the Russian Federation.

The first publication includes data as of December 31, 2018 and as of March 31, 2019

The statistical data is posted on the official website of the Bank of Russia on the Internet within “Statistics / Macroeconomic Financial Statistics / External Sector Statistics / Statistical Data / External Debt (Balance of Payments Methodology)” to be updated on the dates set out in the Official Statistics Release Calendar.

14 August 2019

