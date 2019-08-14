Opening of the 3rd Chersonese International Opera and Ballet Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The ballet, featuring world ballet stars, was presented at a specially built, full-size outdoor stage at the Tauric Chersonesos archaeological museum-preserve. Over 150 performers from the Novosibirsk State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre (NOVAT) came specifically for the festival to perform with renowned soloists and show the audience the drama and choreography of the legendary gladiator rebellion in a set built in the ancient Chersonese fortress.

The stars included world renowned Sergei Polunin as Crassus and Osiel Gouneo as Spartacus. In addition, Laurretta Summerscales played Egina and Priska Zeisel was Frigia.

The festival will run until August 17.

