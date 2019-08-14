Participant of international drug cartel will stand trial in Russia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The MIA of Russia Investigative Department has completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case charging a subject of the Kingdom of the Netherlands with committing crimes provided for by part 2 of Article 210, part 4 of Article 188, part 4 of Article 228 of the Russian Criminal Code.

According to the investigation, from January to June 2000, members of a criminal community illegally shipped over 56 kilograms of narcotic drug, cocaine, through the customs border of the Russian Federation. In addition, no less than 49 kilograms of the drug were marketed in the UK.

Two leaders and six active members of the criminal organization have already been sentenced by the Moscow Regional Court to prison terms ranging from 18 to 22 years. In 2018, the defendant, who was on the international wanted list for 16 years, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Mytishchinsky City Court of the Moscow Region

In 2010, a subject of the Kingdom of the Netherlands was declared internationally wanted. For 5 years, officers of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia conducted active investigative actions aimed at establishing his whereabouts. In December 2015, the NCB of the Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia received information about the detention of the wanted person in Belgium, after which he made attempts to avoid extradition to Russia. However, in April 2018, as a result of the joint efforts of the Investigative Department of Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Office of the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation in cooperation with competent authorities of Belgium, the defendant was extradited to the Russian Federation.

On July 16 of this year, the criminal case against a national of the Netherlands was sent to the Office of the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation. After approval of the indictment by Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, the criminal case was sent to the Khimkinsky City Court of the Moscow Region for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

MIL OSI