Police detained suspects in illegal logging and sale of timber in especially large amounts in the Angara area

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region has initiated criminal cases on illegal logging, as well as on the acquisition, storage and sale of illegally logged timber on the basis of the crime features provided for in part 3 of Article 260 and part 3 of Article 191.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA General Administration for the Irkutsk Region together with colleagues from the regional FSB of Russia with the participation of Rosgvardia suppressed the activity of an organized group of 13 participants suspected of illegal logging in the territory of Bokhansky, Osinsky and Kachugsky Districts of the Irkutsk Region.

During the search on the forest plot, three tractors, two forklifts and a chainsaw were found by police officers. In addition, at the place of residence of the suspects, cash in the amount of over 1.3 million rubles and documentation of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

There was also established the reception point through which the offenders had been selling illegally logged timber. According to the preliminary estimates, the damage from the illegal activities exceeded 10 million rubles.

For the alleged organizer the court selected a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest, while for the rest – a subscription of own recognizance and behaving properly. The preliminary investigation of criminal cases continues,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

