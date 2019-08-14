Police officer from Voronezh Region won two gold medals in swimming at XVIII World Police and Fire Games in China

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

On the final competition day for swimmers at the XVIII World Police and Fire Games in China, Senior State Inspector of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region, Captain of Police Vadim Fetisov, won two gold medals. He showed the best result in the 50 meters breaststroke, and finished ahead of athletes from Spain and China, who were second and third respectively. After that, Vadim Fetisov took the first place in the 50m freestyle swim. The second and third results were shown by athletes from China and Australia.

In total, officer of the traffic police of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region won three gold and four bronze awards, of which three golds and two bronzes, were won by him in the personal competitions. Two more awards were won by the Voronezh policeman in relays.

MIL OSI