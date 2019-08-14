Police officers from Ryazan won two jiu-jitsu golds at the XVIII World Police and Fire Games

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Jiu-Jitsu fights among the participants of the XVIII World Police and Fire Games took place in Chengdu City of the People’s Republic of China.

Honorary Master of Sports of Russia, an officer of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region Senior Lieutenant of Police Dmitry Nebolsin took the top of the pedestal of honor in the category of up to 90 kg. In the Super Heavyweight category (over 100 kg) the victory was won by an officer of the MIA of Russia Division for the Klepikovsky District, Captain of Police Andrei Volkov – a multiple champion of world-class tournaments, an international master of sports.

MIL OSI