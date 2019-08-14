Russian volleyball team won over the Brazilians in forty-degree heat

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In Chengdu City of China beach volleyball competitions are held among participants of the XVIII World Police and Fire Games.

This time the teams of Russia and Brazil reached the finals. Playing at 40 degrees Celsius has become a serious test for athletes, however, climate conditions non-standard for Russian law enforcement officers have not prevented them from reaching the coveted gold.

Many representatives of the sports delegation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia have repeatedly taken part in this discipline. “Last time we were in America, now we came to China. I want to believe in myself and my strength, because there are high loads on the body here. However, I can say that these are the best volleyball competitions. The organization, the volunteers, the judging body and the sites have been created at a high professional level,” said Deputy Chairman of the Smolensk Regional Organization of the Dynamo Society Lieutenant Colonel of Internal Service Sergey Semenov, who took gold today in his age category.

The continuation of the program of games will be mixed beach volleyball matches, where Sergey Semenov will play for Russia together with his colleague – investigator from the Smolensk Region, Lieutenant Colonel of Justice Natalia Mankova. Classical volleyball tournaments will also be held.

