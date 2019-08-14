Vladimir Putin met with future students of the Sevastopol Academy of Choreography

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President talked to young ballet dancers, the Academy’s leadership and its builders. Classes will begin in September and will take place temporarily at a sports complex until the construction of a new building is completed near the theatre. The new students will stage a ballet performance at the end of upcoming school year.

Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets Golodets OlgaDeputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation was also present at the meeting. She briefed the President on progress in creating a cultural, educational and museum centre in Sevastopol. The cultural cluster is scheduled to be launched in 2021.

