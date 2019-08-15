Astrakhan officers won five more medals at XVIII World Police and Fire Games in China

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The XVIII World Police and Fire Games continue in China. On this day of the international tournament, Astrakhan policemen added five more medals to the treasury of the Russian MIA team.

Thus, Deputy Chairman of the Dynamo Society regional branch Colonel of Internal Service Oleg Kozlyatnikov won gold in the Jujitsu fights in his category. The highest award in the 800 meters cross-country race was also taken by Specialist for work with the personnel of the MIA of Russia Division for the Akhtubinsky District Captain of Internal Service Victoria Zhuravel. In addition, she won silver in the 5,000-meter walking and in putting shot, and bronze in discus throwing. It is worth noting that in the last two disciplines she competed for the first time.

