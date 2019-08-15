At the international cross-country competitions in China MIA of Russia athletes took the entire pedestal of honor

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In the Chinese city of Chengdu at the XVIII World Police and Fire Games, cross-country running races at distances of 5 and 10 kilometers were held.

In a 5-kilometer women’s race, Senior Sergeant of Police Elena Egorova from the Udmurt Republic was the first to cross the finish line. She ran the distance with a result of 27 minutes 21 seconds, ahead of the USA athlete by 8 minutes.

Two more gold medals in different age categories were won by men at the 5 kilometer distance. Police Captain Sergei Emelyanov from the Ulyanovsk Region won with a result of 17 minutes 29 seconds, and Lieutenant Colonel of Internal Service Viktor Yurchenkov from the Tomsk Region – of 20 minutes 15 seconds.

In the age category of 50-54, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia took the entire pedestal of honor. The first place was taken by Police Ensign Konstantin Permitin, the second – by Vladimir Guzyukin, a Retired Police Officer, and the bronze was won by Colonel of Internal Affairs Artem Sobolev.

In the team race, Russian athletes won a strong-willed victory, ahead of the Chinese and Belgian teams, and brought another gold to the treasury of the Russian national team.

MIL OSI