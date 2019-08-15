Bank of Russia Bulletin released (14.08.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 54 (2106) of 14 August 2019 has been released.

The issue presents information on Bank of Russia Board of Directors monetary policy meetings in 2020.

The Credit Institutions section features information about the Russian banking system as of 1 August 2019.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-1816, dated 06.08.2019, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2853, dated 31 October 2018;

No. OD-1817, dated 06.08.2019, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration to manage the Novosibirsk-based credit institution CB Vzaimodeistviye LLC;

No. OD-1845, dated 09.08.2019, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration to manage the Kemerovo-based credit institution JSC Kemsocinbank;

No. OD-1859, dated 12.08.2019, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD‑1744, dated 26 July 2019;

No. OD-1860, dated 12.08.2019, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD‑1759, dated 29 July 2019.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section contains the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-1835, dated 08.08.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD‑1091, dated 14 May 2019;

No. OD-1839, dated 08.08.2019, on appointing the provisional administration to KRK-Insurance LLC;

No. OD-1840, dated 08.08.2019, on suspending insurance licences of KRK-Insurance LLC;

No. OD-1851, dated 12.08.2019, on the revocation of licence to perform mediation activity as an insurance broker from Nord-Broker Insurance Broker, limited liability company.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5186-U, dated 2 July 2019, ‘On the Procedure for the Bank of Russia to Approve a Provisional Statement of Affairs of a Non-governmental Pension Fund’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 06.08.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5191-U, dated 8 July 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 527-P, Dated 28 December 2015, ‘Sectoral Accounting Standard ‘Procedure for Compiling Accounting (Financial) Statements by Non-governmental Pension Funds’ (becomes effective on 1 January 2020; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 05.08.2019);

Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1809, dated 5 August 2019, ‘On Invalidating Certain Bank of Russia Orders’.

14 August 2019

