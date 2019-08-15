Congratulations to Indian leadership on Independence Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

“Your country is rightfully proud of its major achievements in the economy, science, technology, culture and other spheres. India enjoys great prestige on the international stage,” the Russian leader wrote in his message.

Vladimir Putin praised the dynamic development of Russian-Indian relations in the spirit of a specially privileged strategic partnership and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of fruitful bilateral cooperation, as well as constructive collaboration in addressing topical regional and international matters in the interests of citizens of both countries and in line with ensuring stability and security in Asia and around the world.

