FINOPOLIS 2019 business programme released

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The official opening ceremony of the Forum of Innovative Financial Technologies FINOPOLIS 2019 is scheduled for 10 October with two panel discussions to be held on the same day. Participants of the Regulatory Fast Track for Fintech session will discuss the competitiveness of banking and fintech, international licensing practices in fintech, and the prospects of regulation by area of activity. The other panel discussion, ‘Immersive Fintech: Personal Experience or Illusion?’, will look at the personalisation of digital financial services, possible individual solutions and platforms, and loyalty.

On the second day of the business programme, the panel discussion will cover the development of financial technologies up until 2035: discussants will try to predict the development trends and touch on how the labour market will change and which new skills which will be in demand.

Over the two days, the forum will host 17 business sections dedicated to the industry’s most vital issues and trends, which include payment services, blockchain, cyber security, quantum technologies, bigtech, artificial intelligence, cloud services, etc. On 11 October, market participants and experts will discuss the development of the Masterchain technology at a round table.

On the second day of the forum, the Open Stage will host lectures on current issues of innovative financial technologies to be delivered by representatives of business and academia to forum guests and participants.

7-11 October will see the activities of the FINOdays Youth Programme. Its central event will be a Hackathon open to student teams who will solve cases from the leading players of the financial market working in fintech, payment systems, chat bot development, the insurance market, etc.

14 August 2019

MIL OSI