Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Greetings to South Korea President Moon Jae-in | Events | The Official Internet Portal of the President of the Republic of Belarus

15 August 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President Moon Jae-in of South Korea as the country celebrates Liberation Day.

“Our countries continue strengthening fruitful cooperation in high technology, science and culture, and strive for a vibrant development of trade and economic relations,” the head of state stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed confidence that further strengthening of the South Korea-North Korea dialogue and the South Korean efforts to establish peace and trust in the region will help outline new opportunities for expanding constructive cooperation between Minsk and Seoul.

© 2019, The Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus

MIL OSI