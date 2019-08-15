MIA of Russia has developed amendments to the Traffic Rules, which correct the list of documents to be provided for inspection to traffic police officers

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has developed a draft Ordinance of the Government of the Russian Federation, which amends the Traffic Rules in the part of the list of documents to be presented for inspection to traffic police officers by the driver of a vehicle.

The draft has been designed to implement the provisions of Article 32 of Federal Law of April 25, 2002 No. 40-FZ “On Compulsory Insurance of Vehicle Owners’ Liability”.

The draft ordinance is intended to bring the provisions of the Traffic rules in line with the provisions of the federal law on OSAGO insurance. Thus, the list of documents to be presented by the driver of a vehicle for verification to traffic police officers is supplemented with a new provision. In accordance with the proposed amendments, the driver, who has executed the OSAGO contract electronically, will have the opportunity to present to traffic police officers for verification both a paper copy of his insurance policy and an electronic document on any electronic device or medium.

In this case, a police officer can verify the fact of the conclusion of the OSAGO insurance contract by requesting information from the automated information system of compulsory insurance.

At present, the draft ordinance of the Government of the Russian Federation is undergoing a public discussion procedure on the Single Portal for Posting Information on the Development of Normative Legal Acts by the Federal Executive Bodies and the Results of their Public Discussion,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

MIL OSI