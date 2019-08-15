MIA of Russia officers in Saratov suppressed a drug laboratory

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia GA for the Saratov Region, with the participation of the FSB regional department, detained a suspect in the production and sale of drugs via the Internet.

It was found that the man in a rented apartment, using various chemical reagents and laboratory equipment, synthesized banned substances, and then sold them through caches.

The Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for Saratov has opened a criminal case against the man detained on the grounds of the crime provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During the search in the house and outbuildings, operatives seized about 8 kilograms of the banned substance, in which, according to the conclusion of a forensic examination, methyl ephedrone was present. There were also found more than 100 kilograms of chemical reagents and laboratory equipment.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect. The preliminary investigation of the criminal case continues,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

