Officers of Administration for Drug Control of MIA for the Komi Republic detained participant of on-line store selling synthetic drugs

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In Syktyvkar, Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA for the Komi Republic detained a participant of an on-line store selling synthetic drugs.

The resident of the Komi capital born in 1988, used to sell drugs, placing them in caches. The suspect was detained while attempting to sell a package with 17,643 grams of N- methyldephedrone derivative.

During a search of the defendant’s residence, a narcotic – a derivative of N- methyldephedrone with a total weight of 996.122 grams – was found and seized.

Criminal cases under part 3 of Article 30, item “d” of part 4 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempt to sell a narcotic drug in a large amount” with regard to the attempted sale of drugs on a large scale were initiated against the detainee. The sanction of the article provides for up to a life imprisonment.

The defendant confessed. Remand in custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

MIL OSI