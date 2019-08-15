Policeman from Kursk won three gold medals at the XVIII World Police and Fire Games in China

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The XVIII World Police and Fire Games continue in the city of Chengdu, China. On another day of the international tournament, officer of the convoy unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for Kursk, Senior Lieutenant of Police Anton Karpov, won two more gold medals in his category in grappling competitions (a type of martial arts) and jujitsu, where he fought with an athlete from Korea.

A day earlier, he won the judo fight and brought a gold medal to the treasury-box of the Russian team.

