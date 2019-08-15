President of the Republic of Poland / News / US Administration officials to visit Poland next week

Source: Republic of Poland in English

A US Administration delegation will visit Poland at the beginning of next week to discuss with the Polish President’s Office the details of President Donald Trump’s visit to Poland, PAP was told by President Andrzej Duda’s chief aide, Krzysztof Szczerski.

The US President will arrive in Poland on August 31 and will leave on the evening of September 2. On September 1, he will take part in observances in Warsaw marking the outbreak of the Second World War. On September 2, President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, will be paying an official visit to Poland.

Krzysztof Szczerski announced on Thursday that the President’s Office “will present a full programme of the US presidential couple after these talks.”

He added that the visit will have two dimensions. On September 1, President Trump will attend observances in Warsaw marking the outbreak of the Second World War. The Polish President’s Office has also invited NATO, EU and Eastern Partnership leaders to take part.

The president’s Office will publish a full list of all foreign guests next week.

On September 2, the US presidential couple will be on an official visit at the invitation of President Duda and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda. The programme of the official visit provides for a face-to-face meeting of the two heads of state, talks of two delegations and the signing of agreements on bilateral cooperation.

On that day, the US head of state will deliver a public address.(PAP)

MIL OSI