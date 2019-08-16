Ambassador of Belarus V.Kolesnik meets the Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On August 16, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Indonesia, Valery Kolesnik, met with the Deputy Secretary-General for the Political Security Community of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Hoang Anh Tuan.

During the meeting topical issues of cooperation between Belarus and ASEAN were discussed, including prospects for further development of the political dialogue of our country with the Association.

