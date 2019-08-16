Charge d’Affaires of Belarus V.Grushevich meets the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On August 15, 2019 the Charge d’Affaires of the Republic of Belarus to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Vladimir Grushevich, met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela for Europe, Ivan Gil.

During the negotiations, the issues of bilateral cooperation, including the formation of a legal framework in the field of education and healthcare and the implementation of a housing construction project, were discussed. In addition the parties considered the interaction of Belarus and Venezuela within the framework of international organizations.

