Executive Order on awarding Ural Airlines flight crew

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The title of Hero of Russia was awarded to co-pilot Georgy Murzin and aircraft Captain Damir Yusupov for courage and heroism displayed while performing their duty in extreme conditions.

The Order of Courage was awarded to senior flight attendant Dmitry Ivlitsky and flight attendants Nadezhda Vershinina, Dmitry Goncharenko, Aliya Slyakayeva and Yana Yagodina for courage and selflessness displayed while performing their duty in extreme conditions.

MIL OSI