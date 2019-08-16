Greetings to personnel of Zubryonok center

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

16 August 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the personnel of the national education and recuperation center for children Zubryonok which marks the 50th anniversary.

“Over the course of 50 years, this hospitable and picturesque piece of Belarusian land on the shore of Lake Naroch has turned into a wonderful island of happy childhood and strong friendship,” the message of greetings reads. “Proactive and talented children from Belarus and abroad come here with pleasure.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that Zubryonok has become a true symbol of children’s diplomacy. The center hosted young citizens from more than 45 countries, and every international shift is a new step towards the common peaceful and secure future.

The President expressed confidence that thanks to the high professionalism of the personnel unique traditions were preserved and enriched in the center which remains a leader in the education of the younger generation.

