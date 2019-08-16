Valentina Kazakova told reporters about latest changes in migration legislation

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today at the “Russia Today” press center a press conference of the Chief of the Main Directorate for Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Police Major-General Valentina Kazakova and the official representative of the MIA of Russia, Colonel of Police Irina Volk, was held. The event was also attended by deputy chiefs of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration, Colonel of Police Sergey Manayenkov, Colonel of Police Dmitry Demidenko and State Councilor of the Russian Federation of 3d class Aleksandr Aksenov.

Valentina Kazakova spoke about simplifying the procedure for granting temporary residence permits and residence permits to certain categories of foreign citizens and stateless persons, changes in existing procedures for acquiring the citizenship of the Russian Federation and other aspects of modern migration policy.

More than 3.5 million citizens of Ukraine come to Russia annually. Since January 01, 2014, more than 343 thousand of them have acquired Russian citizenship. According to the GA Chief, the situation with citizens who were forced to leave the territory of Ukraine is in the focus of special attention: “For residents of the Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics, we have deployed document reception centers in the Rostov Region, where more than 60 thousand applications have been received, and decisions on admission to citizenship have already been made regarding 24 thousand people. The number of applications is continuously growing. Now it is over a thousand people daily. In addition, there has been organized the reception for Ukrainian citizens who have been staying on the territory of the Russian Federation for a long time and have already received documents confirming the right to a long stay. To date, their number has exceeded 400 thousand people. Of those, more than 37 thousand applied to internal affairs body at the place of migration registration for acquiring citizenship in a simplified manner”.

Also, the Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration explained the most significant innovations in the migration legislation that will affect a large number of citizens. First of all, this is a simplification of the procedure for acquiring the right to long or permanent residence in the Russian Federation. So, from November 1 of this year the list of categories of citizens, who will be able to obtain a temporary residence permit without a quota, will be expanded. Another novelty will affect a certain category of citizens who will be able to obtain a residence permit skipping the stage of a temporary residence permit.

Valentina Kazakova said that in the near future, detailed explanations of the latest changes in the migration legislation would be published on the official website of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Chiefs of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration answered all questions, including those on the issue of electronic visas.

In conclusion, Irina Volk and Valentina Kazakova thanked the media for their attention to the activities of the migration units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and wished them new professional success.

