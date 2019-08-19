Analytical weekly report on the results of observation: August 12-17

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/93736 2019 2019-08-19T16:01:05+0300 2019-08-19T16:01:05+0300 2019-08-19T16:01:06+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/elections2019-banner-be.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Elections of deputies of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus of the seventh convocation

Analytical weekly report on the election observation results: August 12-17

The observation of elections for the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus is carried out by the Belarusian Helsinki Committee and the Viasna Human Rights Center within the campaign “Human Rights Defenders for Free Elections.”

SUMMARY

– the electoral campaign is characterized by a calm atmosphere, the preparation for elections is not covered widely in the media. In this setting, under notice come the activities of the chair of the Central Election Commission Lidziya Yarmoshyna, who appeared quite often in the media in the reporting period;

– in general, the provisions of the CEC Resolution No. 27 are followed: “Election 2019” banners are placed on the websites of executive committees, the information is posted in full compliance with the requirements of the CEC. However, we should note the absence of banners on the Belarusian language versions of some websites of the Hrodna district executive committees;

– prospective candidates and political parties do not show significant pre-election activity. However, the actions of individual activists in the provinces contain elements of covert election campaigning.

19.08.2019

MIL OSI