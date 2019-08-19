Astrakhan athletes again raised flag of Russia on pedestal of XVIII World Police and Fire Games

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

At the ongoing “police Olympiad” in the Chinese city of Chengdu, Astrakhan athletes were again honored. On the new day of the XVIII World Police and Fire Games, they brought two golds to the treasure-box of our team.

Deputy chairman of the regional branch of the Dynamo society, Colonel of Internal Service Oleg Kozlyatnikov, won the freestyle wrestling competitions in the category of up to 97 kg.

Specialist in work with personnel of the MIA of Russia Division for the Akhtubinsky District, Captain of Internal Service Victoria Zhuravel showed the best result in running 5,000 meters.

