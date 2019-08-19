Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

19 August 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani as the country celebrates the 100th anniversary of independence.

The message of greetings reads that Belarus appreciates the efforts of Afghanistan’s government to strengthen the sovereignty, protect the national interests, ensure the social and economic progress of the country, and improve the wellbeing of people.

“The results of our meeting at the venue of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in June 2019 and the agreements which were reached during the first session the Belarus-Afghanistan joint committee for trade and economic cooperation have given a strong additional impetus to the cooperation between our countries. I hope for the vigorous development of this cooperation in the best interests of our nations,” the head of state stressed.

