In Yakutia, drug community participants will appear before court

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Investigative Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) completed the preliminary investigation of criminal cases against members of a criminal community accused of committing crimes under part 2 of Article 174.1, part 2 of Article 210, part 3 of Article 30 – parts 4 and 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code

It was established that the offenders had been selling drugs through the Internet to residents of various regions of the Russian Federation through caches. According to the investigation, the participants in the criminal organization sold prohibited substances in more than 50 cities of the country.

Subsequently, one of the defendants got remuneration in the amount of more than 1.5 million rubles to his electronic wallet for drug trafficking. After that, he made a transfer of funds to the settlement accounts of individuals who were not aware of his illegal activities.

As a result of operational-search measures, officers of the Drug Control Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), in cooperation with the FSB of Russia Department in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), detained three natives of one of the Central Asian states and four citizens of the Russian Federation suspected of committing those crimes in the city of Yakutsk. Currently, with regard to three of the detainees, placement to custody has been selected by court as the preventive measure and with regard to the rest – recognizance of not leaving the place and proper conduct.

During personal searches and searches of the defendants’ places of residence, as well as in hiding places organized by them, more than a kilogram of drugs of synthetic origin were found.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been sent to the Yakutsky City Court of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) for examination on the merits,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

MIL OSI