On August 20, the President will hold a meeting on upgrading primary care setting

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting will be attended by Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino Vaino AntonChief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , First Deputy Prime Minister – Finance Minister Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFirst Deputy Prime Minister of the Russion Federation – Finance Minister , Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation , Presidential Aide Andrei Belousov Belousov AndreiAide to the President , Healthcare Minister Veronika Skvortsova Skvortsova VeronikaMinister of Healthcare and Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Konstantin Noskov Noskov KonstantinMinister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media .

The meeting participants are expected to discuss the logistics situation at hospitals and outpatient clinics, doctor and nurse staffing levels, as well as wages and provision of housing for healthcare workers.

MIL OSI