Police officers detained a suspect of robbery attacks on financial institutions

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained the man suspected of robbery attacks.

The police received information that in the building of one of the banks on the Zvenigorodskaya Street of Moscow there was an unknown person with an object similar to a gun. After arriving at the place, police officers established that an unknown person whose face was hidden under a white mask and sunglasses had burst into the premises of a credit institution. Threatening with an object similar to a gun, he demanded to give him cash. However, not waiting for the fulfillment of his requirements, he disappeared.

The Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police in the Moscow Region detained the suspect – a 36-year-old resident of the capital.

During the preliminary investigation, his involvement in another robbery attack on a credit institution located in the capital on Varshavskoye highway of Moscow was established. While inside the bank premises, the offender, threatening with an object similar to a gun, demanded for money from the cash register. The scared to death employee fulfilled his requirements, after which the stranger disappeared. The total material damage amounted to 6 million rubles.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect. The preliminary investigation of the criminal case continues,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

