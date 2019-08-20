A resident of the Komi Republic is suspected of fraud to an amount of over two million rubles

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Based on the materials of the ES&CC Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for Syktyvkar, a criminal case has been instituted against the head of a limited liability company for fraud to a total of more than two million rubles (Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

The offender borrowed money from his friends, explaining that he needed them as additional investments in the business. Thus, three Syktyvkar residents handed over to the suspect different amounts ranging from two hundred thousand to one million two hundred and fifty thousand rubles. It was established that the borrower, abusing the trust of the victims, obviously did not intend to fulfill the obligations of repaying the debts.

In addition, another victim, who had transferred to the suspect an amount of money of half a million rubles under the contract of sale of a vehicle, applied to the police. In fact, it turned out that the offender, in order to implement his selfish intent, sold a car that did not belong to him, illegally signing documents on behalf of the owner. The buyer handed the money to the fraudster, but never received the car.

It is known that the 32-year-old suspect is also a defendant in a criminal case that has been instituted earlier and committed in a similar way. Its investigation has now been completed, the materials with the indictment have been sent to the court for consideration on the merits. The total damage amounted to about 600 thousand rubles.

