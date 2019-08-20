Greetings on the opening of the 12th National Congress on Fundamental Problems of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads in part:

“Your forums, which bring together famous scientists, university professors and lecturers, representatives of major production facilities from Russia and CIS countries, play a significant role in developing advanced aspects of scientific, engineering and design concepts and make it possible to discuss topical professional matters, to exchange ideas and to determine the directions of future research. While continuing the glorious traditions of your predecessors, you make an important contribution to resolving contemporary problems of mechanics, a fundamental science that ensures the progress of industry and cutting-edge technology.

I am confident that the congress will be held in a creative and constructive manner, and that its recommendations will help strengthen the strong potential of national aviation, medicine, energy industry and defence sector. In addition to meeting the pace of global technological transformation, they will also set the pace.”

