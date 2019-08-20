In the Astrakhan Region, a criminal investigation into the illegal actions in bankruptcy has been completed

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region completed an investigation of a multi-episode criminal case against a resident of the Narimanovsky District born in 1978, accused of committing a crime under part 2 of Article 195 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal actions in bankruptcy”.

The investigation established that the suspect, being the general director of a company specializing in electrical work, knowing about its poor financial condition, including signs of insolvency and past due debts, decided to fulfill the requirements of 4 creditors at the expense of the debtor’s property. Thus, the defendant gave his subordinates illegal instructions on transferring an incomplete construction object to four commercial companies and transferring funds belonging to the enterprise headed by him, as well as illegally signed offset statements. Thus, the other 36 creditors suffered a damage totaling over 50 million rubles.

Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the Regional Police revealed four episodes of the defendant’s illegal activities. The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the court for consideration on the merits.

MIL OSI