In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, police suppressed drug distribution through mail

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Norilsk seized more than 1 kg of synthetic drugs that had been sent in a postal parcel.

During the operational-search activities, the staff of the drug control division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Norilsk, in the building of a post office, seized a parcel in which there was a plastic box with a powdery substance inside. The study showed that it was a synthetic drug weighing more than 1 kilogram. Police officers identified and detained the owner of the parcel. It turned out to be a 23-year-old resident of the city of Norilsk.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration for the City of Norilsk prosecuted the fact of a crime under part 3 of Article 30, part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code “Illegal sale of narcotic drugs on a large scale”. The sanctions of this article stipulate a maximum punishment in the form of a life imprisonment.

