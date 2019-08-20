Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the Ambassador of the UK

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On August 20, 2019, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Republic of Belarus, Fionna Gibb, on the occasion of the completion of her diplomatic mission.



The Minister emphasized F.Gibb’s significant contribution to the development of Belarusian-British relations, expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in political, trade, economic and other spheres, exchange of high-level visits.



The state and prospects of bilateral cooperation were also discussed, including plans to organize joint events.



