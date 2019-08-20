Police in Tver revealed the fact of illegal return of value added tax

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

During the check of operational materials, officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region in the city of Tver revealed the fact of illegal return of value added tax. Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – “Fraud”.

The investigation established that a resident of the regional center born in 1958, actually carrying out the financial and economic activities of a commercial organization, created a scheme for obtaining unjustified tax benefits. The man reflected in tax returns information about the conclusion of contracts for construction and finishing works with two ephemeral firms that actually did not perform the work. The offender provided false information about the amount of tax to be refunded from the budget and stole more than 4,200,000 rubles in VAT refunds.

Currently, the criminal cases with the approved indictment have been sent to Court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the article incriminated to the defendants provide for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to ten years. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

