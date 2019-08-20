Vladimir Kolokoltsev handed over service ATV to one of best precinct police officers of Chukotka

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, during his working trip to the Chukotka Autonomous District, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev arrived in the village of Kanchalan.

This settlement is located in the area of responsibility of Senior Precinct Officer Lieutenant Colonel of Police Ruslan Beisembaev. Over a number of years already, he achieves high results in the service, and in 2017 won the regional stage of the All-Russian contest of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “People’s Precinct Officer” and reached the finals, where he took an honorable 3rd place.

“On the shoulders of our precinct officers there lies a special responsibility: You are the first to whom people turn for help, counting on the protection of their rights. And here, not only professionalism and knowledge of the entrusted territory are important, but also the ability to quickly respond to incoming messages,” the Russian MIA Minister said.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev thanked Ruslan Beisembaev for the service, wished him new professional successes and handed over an ATV.

According to the Minister, given the spaciousness of this area of responsibility, the service ATV will become an indispensable assistant for police officers during daily patrols, trips to sites of incidents, and preventive measures.

For reference:

Eight more ATVs for police precinct officers are expected to be delivered to the remote villages of the Chukotka Autonomous District this year. They are easy to handle, have low fuel consumption, are designed for road and cross country travels, can be successfully used both in winter and in summer.

