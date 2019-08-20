Woman Accused of Large-scale Fraud was Extradited to Russia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Today, a woman accused of committing a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation was delivered from Bulgaria to Russia, accompanied by officers of the NCB of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia.

According to the preliminary investigation, in the period from April 2013 to September 2014, Elena Moreva by deceit and abuse of trust, got hold of citizens’ funds in the amount of 16 million rubles under the pretext of providing assistance in the conclusion of the purchase and sale contracts and registration of the title to the landplot. Then she left the Russian Federation and was put on the international wanted list based on a request from the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow.

In May of this year, the defendant was detained in Bulgaria,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

