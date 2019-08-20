Working visit of Vladimir Kolokoltsev to Chukotka

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev held a meeting in Anadyr with the senior staff of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Chukotka Autonomous District, at which topical issues of service activity were considered.

The MIA of Russia Chief noted that working in the conditions of Far North was more difficult than in the central part of the mainland. This was due not only to the harsh climate, but also to a large serviced area, remoteness of police units, and a large number of remote settlements, especially during the off-season and melting of winter roads.

The minister stressed that it was practically impossible to manage without cross-country vehicles in the region, and handed over to the personnel of the MIA District Administration new maneuverable means of transport – 2 aerial boats, a motor boat and an ATV. “They can be used in the most important areas of work. Including the protection of public order, the implementation of preventive measures, the identification and suppression of crimes related to the illegal extraction of aquatic biological resources. At the same time, the issue of the delivery of investigative-operational groups to the scene will be resolved,” said Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

The Chief of the Ministry expressed confidence that the strengthening of the material and technical base would have a positive impact on the efficiency of the police, their mobility, and would also allow a more rapid response to illegal actions and, as a result, increase the level of citizens’ safety.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev got acquainted with the exposition of the Museum of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Chukotka Autonomous District, and also laid flowers at the monument to police officers who had died in the line of duty.

