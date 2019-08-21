Ambassador of Belarus O.Tabanyukhov meets the Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

21-08-2019

On August 21, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Turkmenistan, Oleg Tabanyukhov, met with the Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan, Amandurdy Ishanov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current trends in the development of mutual trade in goods, including issues of further development of the Belarusian-Turkmen trading house in Ashgabat and the Turkmen-Belarusian trading house in Minsk.

Following the results of negotiations a mechanism for increasing the turnover of joint trading houses was determined and specific agreements on further expansion of Belarusian food products supplies to Turkmenistan were reached.

русская версия

MIL OSI