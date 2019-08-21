Bank of Russia Bulletin released (21.08.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 55 (2107) of 21 August 2019 has been released.

The Credit Institutions section presents consolidated statistics on top 30 Russian banks as of 1 July 2019.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia order:

No. OD-1899, dated 19.08.2019, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1759, dated 29 July 2019.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section contains the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-1879, dated 15.08.2019, on amending Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1839, dated 08.08.2019;

No. OD-1883, dated 15.08.2019, on the revocation of the insurance licences from KRK-Insurance, limited liability company;

No. OD-1884, dated 15.08.2019, on amending Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1839, dated 08.08.2019.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5179-U, dated 27 June 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Instruction No. 170-I, Dated 11 November 2015, ‘On the Procedure for the Bank of Russia to License Clearing Activities and Keep the Register of Licences’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 19.08.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5182-U, dated 28 June 2019, ‘On Additional Requirements for Joint-stock Companies to Provide Documents or Their Copies in Compliance with Article 91 of the Federal Law ‘On Joint-stock Companies’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 13.08.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5199-U, dated 12 July 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 618-P, Dated 29 November 2017, ‘On the Procedure for the Central Bank of the Russian Federation to Administer Certain Proceeds to the Budgetary System of the Russian Federation’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 14.08.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5209-U, dated 16 July 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 595-P, Dated 6 July 2017, ‘On the Bank of Russia Payment System’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication except for the provisions for which other effective periods are established; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 19.08.2019);

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-03-40/67, dated 14.08.2019, on invalidating Bank of Russia Letter No. 69-T, dated 15 April 2013.

