Greetings to the participants, organizers and guests of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum

The President’s message reads:

”The development of the Russian Far East, strengthening its economic and innovation potential, and raising the living standards of its residents among others, is our key priority and a fundamental national goal. Most recently a large number of new initiatives to support the regional business development and create Advanced Special Economic Zones have been implemented. Industrial, social, educational, and sporting infrastructure is being expanded. Significant efforts are put towards creation of the Free Port of Vladivostok, a zone with a special legal regime. Partnerships between the business communities of Russia and the Asia-Pacific Region are growing stronger.

I would like to emphasize that Russia as a key player in Eurasia is very supportive of a dynamic development of the Asia-Pacific Region and welcomes equitable dialogue, both on a bilateral and multilateral level within the EAEU, the SCO, and APEC.

I am confident that discussions of the upcoming Forum will be highly productive and will lead to new projects contributing to the expansion of mutually advantageous cooperation. I believe that the unique platform of, the Forum will provide federal and municipal government officials, as well as members of the business and expert communities an opportunity to deliberate and agree roadmap for the implementation of the National Far East Development Programme to the benefit of the Far East residents and the entire country.“

