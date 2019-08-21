In Kemerovo Region, members of group of thieves were convicted for series of thefts

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The Belovsky City Court passed a sentenced in a criminal case against four local residents. Depending on the role of each of them, they were accused of committing nine crimes under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code “Theft”, part 1 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code “Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of arms, their main parts, ammunition”, part 1 of Article 223 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal manufacture of arms” and part 1 of Article 326 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Forgery or destruction of a vehicle identification number”.

An investigator of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region found that a repeatedly convicted resident of the urban-type settlement of Novy Gorodok had created a group of three local residents. Between July 2016 and July 2017, they stole property and vehicles from garages in Belovo, Novokuznetsk, as well as in the territory of the Belovsky District. The offenders opened the garages with a set of jimmies and stole motorcycles, bicycles, sets of wheels and car spare parts, stored computers, home appliances, electrical equipment, tools and other valuable property. They took away the stolen property in cars, and then sold it.

In addition to that, members of the organized criminal group penetrated into the warehouse of a trade organization and stole a truck filled with boxes of cigarettes. In addition, the involvement of the defendants in the theft committed from a coal enterprise was established. The accomplices penetrated into the guarded facility and drove away on a dump truck. At the same time, the leader of the organized criminal group not only chose the crime scenes and coordinated the actions of each of the group participants, but also personally cracked-open the locks. He also organized the theft of a Mercedes-Benz car, which he had earlier sold to a woman living in Novokuznetsk. The offender installed a GPS tracker in the foreign-made car and used it for tracking the route of movement and the parking position of the vehicle.

The amount of damage caused to the victims exceeded 3.5 million rubles.

The illegal activity of the criminal group was suppressed by officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Belovsky”.

One of the group members confessed. He signed a pre-trial agreement with the police, in connection with which the criminal case against him was separated into a new proceeding. The court sentenced him to 4 years 10 months in prison. Two more defendants were sentenced to 10 and 14 years in prison. The fourth member of the group died before the trial.

