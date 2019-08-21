In Krasnodar, criminal case was instituted against air hooligan

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The inquiry unit of the Krasnodar Linear Administration on Transport of the MIA of Russia initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “c” of part 1 of Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. As previously reported, a plane flying from Tel Aviv to St. Petersburg had to make an emergency landing at the international airport of Krasnodar (Pashkovsky) named after Catherine II. An aviation security dispatcher told the police that there was a passenger aboard the airliner who had disturbed public order during the flight: he behaved aggressively, rudely responded to the crew’s remarks, using obscene language, and also tried to break the porthole with his head.The arrived police crew delivered the 32-year-old resident of the city of Kirovsk. the Leningrad Region, to a linear police division. A protocol on an administrative offense under Article 19.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation was made against him, and an administrative arrest for a period of 5 days was appointed for him by a court decision,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

MIL OSI