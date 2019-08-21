Results of provisional administration-conducted inspection of JSC TROIKA-D BANK (20.08.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Results of provisional administration-conducted inspection of JSC TROIKA-D BANK

The provisional administration to manage JSC TROIKA-D BANK (hereinafter, the Bank) appointed by Bank of Russia Order No. OD-862, dated 17 April 2019, following its banking licence revocation, established in the course of its inspection of the Bank that the Bank’s officials conducted operations to divert funds through lending to borrowers incapable of meeting their obligations and replacing individuals’ liabilities with a promissory note of a legal entity in a poor financial condition.

On 3 July 2019, the Arbitration Court of the city of Moscow recognised the Bank as bankrupt. The State Corporation Deposit Insurance Agency was appointed as receiver.

In addition to the information sent earlier, the Bank of Russia submitted information on financial transactions suggestive of criminal offence conducted by the Bank’s executives to the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation and the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for consideration and procedural decision-making.

20 August 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI