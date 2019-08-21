Russian MIA officers detained suspect of fatal accident in Leningrad Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“As a result of operational-search measures, police officers detained a suspect of a fatal accident in the Luzhsky District of the Leningrad Region on August 19th,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

The night before, at the 7 km of the “Gorodets – Konezerye” motorway, a foreign-made car driver hit a cyclist born in 2003, moving along the side of the road, and run away from the scene of the accident. The 16-year-old girl-ceclist died on the spot from the injuries received.

“The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Luzhsky District of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region has initiated a criminal case under part 4 of Article 264 of the Russian Criminal Code “Violation of the rules of the road, resulting in the death of a person through negligence”. The man was detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation,” Irina Volk added.

MIL OSI